Skin Health Check - il segreto di bellezza di J L - Eva Longoria e Charlize Theron | dalla California arriva l’analisi della pelle che piace alle star Dove farla a Milano

Skin Health Check, il segreto di bellezza di J.Lo, Eva Longoria e Charlize Theron: dalla California arriva l’analisi della pelle che piace alle star. Dove farla a Milano (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024)
Dermalogica presenta il nuovo servizio Pro SkinHealthCheck per intercettare le problematiche dellapelle sviluppando la perfetta Skincare routine
Dermalogica è il brand Californiano che ha rivoluzionato il settore dellaSkincare ridefinendo il concetto di eccellenza professionale e affermandosi come la 1° scelta dei professionisti del settore in tutto il mondo. Ma anche di star e celebrities oltreoceano.
L’azienda da sempre offre ai propri clienti consulenze da parte delle proprie Professional Skin Therapist altamente qualificate che, grazie al Face Mapping, un’approfondita analisi dellapelle, sono in grado di identificare le esigenze specifiche di ogni tipo di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazine
