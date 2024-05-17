Ryan Reynolds - T J Miller torna ad attaccarlo | Il successo di Deadpool lo ha cambiat - e non in meglio

Fonte : movieplayer di 17 mag 2024

Ryan Reynolds, T.J. Miller torna ad attaccarlo: "Il successo di Deadpool lo ha cambiato, e non in meglio" (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) La co-star di Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool, T.J. Miller, ha accusato il collega di essere cambiato dopo il successo. T.J. Miller non sarà nel cast di Deadpool & Wolverine nel ruolo di Weasel e il motivo potrebbe trovarsi tra le righe delle dichiarazioni dell'attore, che dopo aver partecipato a Deadpool e Deadpool 2, accusa Ryan Reynolds di essere cambiato dopo il successo ottenuto nel ruolo del 'mercenario chiacchierone'. Intervenuto nel podcast di Nathalie Cuomo, T.J. Miller ha accusato Reynolds:"In Deadpool 2 era una persona diversa. È semplicemente un'altra persona. Un ragazzo che è diventato famoso ...
