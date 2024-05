Poste - al via il turn over con oltre 3 600 assunzioni

Johnny Nelson: Tyson Fury will beat Oleksandr Usyk if he turns up at his best - Johnny Nelson: Tyson Fury will beat Oleksandr Usyk if he turns up at his best - Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight to become the first undisputed champion of the heavyweight division since 1999.

Odisha to turn saffron, BJP to win over 75 assembly, 15 LS seats: Shah - Odisha to turn saffron, BJP to win over 75 assembly, 15 LS seats: Shah - Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that Odisha would turn saffron after the elections, since the BJP would win over 75 assembly and 15 Lok Sabha seats. He asserted that Prime Minister ...

Shah Predicts Saffron Wave in Odisha: BJP Eyes 75 Assembly and 15 LS Seats - Shah Predicts Saffron Wave in Odisha: BJP Eyes 75 Assembly and 15 LS Seats - Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that Odisha would turn saffron after the elections, since the BJP would win over 75 assembly and 15 Lok Sabha seats.He asserted that Prime Minister ...