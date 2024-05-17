Nations League femminile 2024 volley | tutti i risultati e la classifica

- Italia-Turchia volley femminile in tv : a che ora la sfida di Nations League contro Vargas
Domani, sabato 18 maggio, si giocherà ad Antalya (Turchia) il match tra Italia e Turchia. Si tratta del quarto incontro nella Nations League 2024 di volley femminile della Nazionale azzurra guidata dal CT Julio Velasco, che ha finora collezionato ...
- Dove vedere in tv Italia-Bulgaria - orario Nations League volley femminile : programma e streaming
Oggi venerdì 17 maggio (ore 19.00) si gioca Italia-Bulgaria, match valido per la Nations League 2023 di volley femminile. Le azzurre scenderanno in campo ad Antalya (Turchia) per disputare la terza partita della prestigiosa competizione ...
- LIVE Italia-Bulgaria - Nations League volley femminile in DIRETTA : si gioca in serata
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buonasera e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della terza sfida della Nations League per la Nazionale italiana femminile che affronta la Bulgaria ad Antalya in Turchia. L’Italia di Julio Velasco affronta in VNL ...
