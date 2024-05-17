L’ultima intervista di Klopp al Liverpool | Mai pensato di meritare di tutto - sono un uomo di sinistra

- Il tecnico del Liverpool Jurgen Klopp smentisce le speculazioni sull’uscita di Darwin Nunez
L'allenatore del Liverpool Jurgen Klopp ha smentito le speculazioni che collegano Darwin Nunez con un allontanamento dal club. L'attaccante ha segnato 18 gol in tutte le competizioni in questa ...
- Il Liverpool punta a finire l’era di Klopp ‘col botto’
Harvey Elliot afferma che il Liverpool vuole finire l'era di Jurgen Klopp "con il botto" dopo che i suoi standard sono ...
- Calcio : Liverpool. Klopp "Con Salah nessun problema"
"nessun caso, fra di noi c'è rispetto" LIVERPOOL (INGHILTERRA) - "Non c'è alcun problema, è assolutamente tutto ok, nessun caso". Jurgen Klopp spegne subito l'incendio. In occasione del pari col West Ham, Momo Salah e il tecnico tedesco hanno ...
Liverpool boss Klopp tribute to Matip and Thiago - Jurgen klopp has paid tribute to Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara.The pair and the manager will leave this summer.klopp said: "In all the year ...
Liverpool's 20 best players under Jurgen Klopp as manager departs Anfield after eight trophies - Jurgen klopp has one final liverpool match left to oversee and then the manager will depart, following over eight and a half years at Anfield which included close to 500 matches in charge, over 1000 ...
