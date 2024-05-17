LIVE – Jarry-Paul 6-3 5-6 - semifinale Internazionali d’Italia 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

(Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Ile latestuale di, incontro valevole per la secondamaschile degli(terra battuta). Entrambi sono reduci da due grandi successi in tre set ai quarti di finale. Il gigante cileno, dopo più di due ore e mezza, ha posto fine al cammino del greco Stefanos Tsitsipas mentre lo statunitense, anche lui dopo una battaglia di quasi tre ore, ha sbarrato la strada al bombardiere polacco Hubert Hurkacz. Il bilancio degli scontri diretti allo di circuito maggiore si trova in perfetta parità (1-1), con le quote dei bookmakers che sono in perfetto equilibrio data l’enorme posta in palio. La finale contro uno tra il tedesco Alexander Zverev oppure l’altro cileno Alejandro Tabilo, ...

Zverev produces a comeback win over Tabilo to earn a spot in the Italian Open final - Zverev produces a comeback win over Tabilo to earn a spot in the Italian Open final - “The finger is still very, very big. It was manageable.” In Sunday’s final, Zverev will face either Tommy Paul or Nicolas Jarry, who were playing later. It’s Zverev’s third final in Rome. He won in ...

Italian Open 2024: Tommy Paul and Nicholas Jarry preview, head-to-head prediction, live streaming details - Italian Open 2024: Tommy Paul and Nicholas Jarry preview, head-to-head prediction, live streaming details - American tennis star Tommy Paul is set to face Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals of the Italian Open 2024.

Tennis-Zverev battles past Tabilo to reach Italian Open final - Tennis-Zverev battles past Tabilo to reach Italian Open final - He awaits the winner of Friday’s second semi-final between American 14th seed Tommy Paul and another Chilean, 21st seed Nicolas Jarry. India needs fair, non-hyphenated and questioning journalism, ...