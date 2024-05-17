Fonte : quotidiano di 17 mag 2024

Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck - aria di divorzio… di nuovo

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck, aria di divorzio… di nuovo (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck a un passo dal, nuovo, divorzio? Le voci di una crisi fra la cantante e l'attore si rincorrono ormai da mesi, ma adesso si starebbe parlando proprio di divorzio. Se è vero che "certi amori non finiscono, fanno dei giri immensi e poi ritornano" è anche vero che i motivi per i quali due persone non vanno così tanto d'accordo da scegliere di separarsi potrebbero tornare. E infatti eccoci qui: oltre vent'anni dopo il loro primo incontro, si parla di nuovo di Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck. E della possibilità che si separino. La cantante e l'attore si erano sposati nel 2022, quindi la loro unione se la separazione fosse confermata sarebbe durata meno di due anni. In realtà si erano conosciuti nel 2001 e sposati subito dopo. ...
