IWA: Info & Match annunciati per “IWA Rising Star” (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Le Info e i Match annunciati per “IWA Rising Star”, in programma Sabato 18 Maggio a Tecchiena, Alatri (FR), che assegnerà per la prima volta l’IWA Rising Star Championship: IWA Rising StarSabato 18 Maggio – Tecchiena, Alatri (FR)Palasport Tecchiena – Strada Provinciale Santa Cecilia, 120 Inizio Show Ore 17.00 – Biglietti Online QUI Match annunciati: -Karim Brigante difende il Titolo Italiano IWA contro Flowey Queen;-Il neonato IWA Rising Star Championship verrà assegnato fra Nic Fedeli e Tao Man;-Flavio Augusto affronta Omar Prince-Skid Row Devils (Davide Adami &; Luke AStaroth) affrontano i Twins (Abel ...
