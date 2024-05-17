 It Ends With Us - il trailer del film con Morrone e Blake Lively ha incantato i fan VIDEO

- Blake Lively - fioraia innamorata in It ends with us - qual è la trama del film?
Si intitola It ends with Us – Siamo noi a dire basta il nuovo film interpretato da Blake Lively, un dramma romantico tratto dall’omonimo best-seller mondiale di Colleen Hoover (edito in Italia da Sperling & Kupfer). La radiosa moglie di Ryan ...
- It Ends with Us – Siamo noi a dire basta - Blake Lively è divisa tra due amori nel primo trailer del film
Il 21 agosto arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche il film It Ends with Us - Siamo noi a dire basta, tratto dall'omonimo romanzo, ecco il trailer. Il romanzo di Colleen Hoover intitolato It Ends with Us - Siamo noi a dire basta arriverà nelle sale ...
- It Ends with Us - Blake Lively è Lily nel primo trailer del film tratto dal romanzo di Colleen Hoover
Blake Lively è Lily nel primo trailer in italiano di It Ends with Us - Siamo noi a dire basta, film sentimentale tratto dall'omonimo best seller di Colleen Hoover che introduce ufficialmente i suoi personaggi.
