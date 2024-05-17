Fonte : ildifforme di 17 mag 2024

 It Ends With Us, il trailer del film con Morrone e Blake Lively ha incantato i fan VIDEO (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024)  Articolo pubblicato venerdì 17 Maggio 2024, 13:33 Il primo trailer ufficiale di It Ends With Us – Siamo noi a dire basta, è online. L’adattamento dell’omonimo best seller di Colleen Hoover, mostra Blake Lively nei panni della protagonista Lily, una ragazza di provincia che si trasferisce a Boston per aprire un negozio di fiori. Qui incontra Ryle Kincaid, un neurochirurgo L'articolo proviene da Il Difforme.
