Il Red Sea International Film Festival premia la star Kiara Advani all' evento Women in Cinema

- Red Sea International Film festival la regista e sceneggiatrice Ramata-Toulaye Sy tra le protagoniste di Women in Cinema
L'evento voluto dal Red Sea International Film festival per promuovere le donne del Cinema è in programma al festival di Cannes
- Il Red Sea International Film Festival a Cannes onora Aseel Omran tra i talenti di Women in Cinema
La cantante e attrice saudita è una star del mondo arabo e la protagonista di popolari serie Tv in streaming su Netflix
- Il Red Sea International Film Festival riaccende i riflettori sul talento femminile con Women in Cinema
L'attrice e produttrice saudita Adhwa Fahad è una delle protagoniste della serata-evento in programma al Festival di Cannes 2024
