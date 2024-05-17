IIIF150 Air2 Ultra: World's Thinnest Rugged Phone at 8.55mm Thickness (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: iiif150 rugged
Established in 2020, IIIF150 focuses on the premium Ultra-thin Rugged Phones. Recognizing a common flaw in the current market – the sacrifice of aesthetics and ergonomic design for durability – IIIF150 product team set out to redefine the norm. IIIF150's commitment lies in the meticulous design, relentless research, and innovative development of Ultra-thin Rugged Phones. Here unveils the IIIF150 Air2 Ultra, the Thinnest Rugged Phone in history as of 2024, with a Thickness of 8.55mm. Unique fighter-aircraft Design The Air2 ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
