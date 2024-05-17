I Simpson avevano previsto il video del vecchio benzinaio? VIDEO

(Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Dire che Isiano in grado di prevedere il futuro è ormai un luogo comune, quasi stantio; da Trump presidente alla morte di Elisabetta IITutto, anche ciò che sembra più improbabile, come un bizzarro episodio, catturato dalla fotocamera di uno smartphone e divenuto subito virale. Stiamo parlando del brevevirale erroneamente chiamato deldi Brescia (in realtà poi si è scoperto che si trova in Emilia) in cui è possibile vedere un uomo anziano compiere atti osceni con una pompa di benzina nel sedere. Qualcuno, dotato forse di scarsa sensibilità, potrebbe ridere di un fatto simile che, spogliato da eventuali considerazioni legate alla personalità del protagonista, in sé e per sé, può suscitare un senso di istantanea ilarità. I #...

What would Lisa Simpson do NYU student protesters asked to ponder ethical issues - What would Lisa simpson do NYU student protesters asked to ponder ethical issues - Would Lisa simpson set up a tent at New York University to protest the war in Gaza How would Principal Skinner respond if she did

The real inspiration behind Comic Book Guy in The Simpsons has been revealed - The real inspiration behind Comic Book Guy in The simpsons has been revealed - However, simpsons creator Matt Groening has said that when people ... If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us ...

Boil water alert issued for 200 Simpson County customers - Boil water alert issued for 200 simpson County customers - More than 200 simpson County customers have been placed under a boil water notice. Officials with the South-West Rankin Water Association said water outages were reported in the Old Pearl community ...