Fonte : sport.periodicodaily di 17 mag 2024

Hearts – Rangers – probabili formazioni

Hearts Rangers

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Hearts – Rangers – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Sabato 18 maggio pomeriggio i Rangers si recano al Tynecastle per affrontare gli Hearts nell’ultima partita della stagione 2023-24 della Scottish Premiership. Ben 17 punti separano le due squadre in classifica, con i Gers al secondo posto e un posto sopra i Jam Tarts al terzo. Il calico di inizio di HeartsRangers è previsto alle 13:30 Anteprima della partita HeartsRangers a che punto sono le due squadre Hearts Per la quinta volta in sei stagioni, i Rangers dovranno accontentarsi di un secondo posto in Premiership, dato che gli acerrimi rivali del Celtic si sono confermati campioni con una partita di anticipo dopo aver battuto il Kilmarnock per 5-0 mercoledì sera. Gli Hoops sembravano in procinto di festeggiare la gloria del ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Notizie su altre fonti: hearts rangers

Philippe Clement echoes Rangers gripe from Michael Beale as one brutal Ibrox truth emerges - Philippe Clement echoes rangers gripe from Michael Beale as one brutal Ibrox truth emerges - Irked Philippe Clement reckons he has been pulled in too many different directions at rangers so far - as Michael Beale found an alibi in the Belgian boss.

Predicted Hearts XI vs Rangers: 6 changes made as Steven Naismith welcomes returning duo back for finale - Predicted hearts XI vs rangers: 6 changes made as Steven Naismith welcomes returning duo back for finale - hearts play rangers in the final match of their Premiership season. hearts face their final Premiership match of the season this weekend when taking on rangers at Ibrox. There isn't too much riding on ...

'Load of nonsense': Hearts hit back at Rangers claim as they bid to complete set - 'Load of nonsense': hearts hit back at rangers claim as they bid to complete set - hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has dismissed the notion that the Tynecastle outfit have a problem with belief when it comes to playing rangers.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.