Hawaiian Manicure | il trend che piace a Charlotte Casiraghi - Jessica Biel e Bella Hadid

“Hawaiian Manicure”: il trend che piace a Charlotte Casiraghi, Jessica Biel e Bella Hadid (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Si chiama Hawaiian Manicure ed è l’ultimo trend di bellezza seguito dalle celebrities. Nuances e smalti da avere  L’Hawaiian Manicure è l’ultimo trend di bellezza sdoganato dalle celebrities per la prossima estate 2024. Ne vanno matte le attrici e le modelle, ma anche le clean girl come Charlotte Casiraghi. Il nome è ispirato alle Hawaii per via delle nuances vivaci che virano dal corallo al lime. Ma anche il rosa brillante. Per seguire la tendenza le unghie si accorciano mostrando più sobrietà nella forma, ma meno nelle tonalità: frizzanti, estive e a tema con la natura hawaiana. Selezionare prodotti e smalti ad hoc è quindi il primo step per replicare il trend. Tra le aziende che scelgono di abbracciate la tendenza c’è Le Mini ...
