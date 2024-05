Golf - PGA Championship 2024 | super Schauffele in testa dopo il primo round

PGA Championship cut line projection has these golfers in early danger at Valhalla Golf Club - PGA championship cut line projection has these golfers in early danger at Valhalla golf Club - PGA championship got underway at Valhalla golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday morning and a champion will be crowned on Sunday. A total of 156 golfers have their eyes on winning the major ...

PGA Championship at a glance - PGA championship at a glance - BROKEN RECORDS: Schauffele set the PGA championship record with his 62. The 64 rounds under par broke a PGA championship record for most sub-par scores in the first round. The previous record was 60 ...

Pga Championship, Schauffele super - Pga championship, Schauffele super - Un solo aggettivo: impressionante. E lo useremo più volte per descrivere quello che è accaduto ieri nel primo giro del 106° Pga championship, secondo major stagionale, che si sta disputando sul ...