FC 24 – Come fare crediti durante i TOTS di Liga?

FC 24 – Come fare crediti durante i TOTS di Liga? (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Domani alle 19 uscirà il Team della stagione della Liga . Scopriamo insieme a John le possibili oscillazioni che il mercato di EAFC 24 potrà avere! Ecco i consigli di John sulle occasioni di investimento che ci saranno con l’arrivo domani sera nei pacchetti delle nuove carte TOTS : Ricordiamo che EA Sports FC 24 è disponibile in tutto il mondo dal 29 settembre su Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch. Chi ha effettuato il pre-order della Ultimate Edition ha avuto la possibilità di iniziare a giocare dal 22 settembre
