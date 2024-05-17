Fonte : sportface di 17 mag 2024

F1 - il Daily Mail si sbilancia | Newey ha già firmato con la Ferrari

F1, il Daily Mail si sbilancia: Newey ha già firmato con la Ferrari (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Regna l’incertezza sul futuro di Adrian Newey. L’ingegnere Red Bull ha annunciato l’addio alla scuderia austriaca dopo 19 anni di collaborazione ed è stato accostato più volte alla Ferrari. Il Daily Mail si è sbilanciato e ha assicurato che l’ingegnere inglese avrebbe già firmato un contratto con la scuderia di Maranello per il 2025. Con anche l’arrivo di Lewis Hamilton si andrebbe a creare un potenziale super team.   SportFace.
