F1 - Ferrari monta la terza power unit sulla macchina di Leclerc | non c’è penalità

F1, Ferrari monta la terza power unit sulla macchina di Leclerc: non c’è penalità (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Nuova power unit sulla SF-24 di Charles Leclerc a Imola. Come riportato da Motorsport.com, la Ferrari ha deciso di montare in via precauzionale la terza power unit in sette gare sulla vettura del monegasco. Cambio che non costerà alcuna penalità al Ferrarista nel Gran Premio dell’Emilia Romagna. Ad essere stati sostituiti sono stati il motore, il turbo, i due motogeneratori (al terzo cambio sui quattro concessi dal regolamento) e il sistema di scarico. Una novità ulteriore quindi in questo weekend, dopo tutti gli aggiornamenti che sono stati apportati sulla Ferrari, in particolare con il nuovo pacchetto aerodinamico. terza ...
