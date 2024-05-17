Equitazione - Nations Cup Chatsworth | l’evento di completo è stato cancellato Le motivazioni

Chatsworth International + FEI Nations Cup Leg Canceled Due to Heavy Rain - chatsworth International + FEI nations Cup Leg Canceled Due to Heavy Rain - Just as competitors were arriving and beginning to unload their lorries, organizers at the chatsworth International Horse Trials (UK), also the site of the next FEI nations Cup leg, made the difficult ...

Chatsworth International Horse Trials offer three days of top-class equestrian action and family activities - chatsworth International Horse Trials offer three days of top-class equestrian action and family activities - The chatsworth International Horse Trials sees the return of the British leg of the FEI Eventing nations Cup, where the world’s best riders will tackle chatsworth’s technical cross-country course, ...