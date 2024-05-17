Equitazione, Nations Cup Chatsworth: l’evento di completo è stato cancellato. Le motivazioni (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024)
La Nations
Cup di Chatsworth
, terza tappa del circuito equestre di “completo
”, è stata cancellata. A renderlo noto è stato
il Comitato Organizzatore dell’evento
, che ha reso note le motivazioni
a tutti gli addetti ai lavori, ai concorrenti e agli appassionati tramite un comunicato.
“Siamo davvero dispiaciuti – si legge – nell’annunciare che, a causa della forte pioggia che si è abbattuta sulla locations nelle ultime 12 ore, siamo costretti, su indicazione dei funzionari della FEI e della British Equestrian, a cancellare l’evento
in programma a Chatsworth
per il 2024?.
“Questo causa a voi e anche a noi un senso forte di delusione e disagio. Il nostro team ha lavorato duramente per organizzare l’evento
, tuttavia sappiamo che la decisione ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
