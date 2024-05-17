Fonte : sport.periodicodaily di 17 mag 2024

Dundee- Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni

Dundee Kilmarnock

Dundee- Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Sabato 18 maggio pomeriggio Dundee e Kilmarnock si affrontano al Dens Park per l’ultimo incontro della campagna 2023-24. Le due squadre si incontreranno per la quarta volta nella massima serie in questa stagione, e ognuno dei tre precedenti incontri si è concluso con un pareggio per 2-2. Il calcio di inizio di Dundee- Kilmarnock è previsto alle 13:30 Anteprima della partita Dundee- Kilmarnock a che punto sono le due squadre Dundee Tony Docherty è rimasto impressionato dalle prestazioni complessive della sua giovane squadra di Dundee in questa stagione, ma la squadra rischia di chiudere la campagna con un vero e proprio disastro, avendo perso ognuna delle ultime quattro partite da quando il campionato si è diviso in due il mese ...
