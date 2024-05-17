Fonte : cultweb di 17 mag 2024

Come sono le Butterfly Nails sfoggiate da Jennifer Lopez e già di tendenza

Come sono le Butterfly Nails sfoggiate da Jennifer Lopez (e già di tendenza) (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Mentre il mondo cerca di capire se effettivamente il matrimonio con Ben Affleck sia al capolinea o meno, Jennifer Lopez continua a essere una trand setter. Prova ne è la nuova moda sfoggiata all’ultimo Met Gala 2024, le Butterfly Nails, ovvero unghie a farfalla. Si tratta di unghie dalla finitura molto naturale, che si caratterizzano per la loro trasparenza. Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli (Fonte: Vogue)Le Butterfly Nails sono una creazione del nail stylist delle star, Tom Bachik, una sorta di guru della manicure, il preferito di Selena Gomez. Ispirandosi al tema del Met Gala 2024, ovvero Il giardino del tempo (ve ne abbiamo già parlato qui), ha trasportato il concetto legandolo alle farfalle. “Iniziano la loro vita ...
