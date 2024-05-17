Call of Duty | Black Ops 6 - la data d’uscita è stata svelata da un report?

Microsoft to release next 'Call of Duty' game on subscription service, source says - Microsoft to release next 'call of duty' game on subscription service, source says - By Peter Frontini and Yuvraj Malik (Reuters) -Microsoft plans to release the coming installment of the "call of duty" videogame to its subscription service, in a departure from its longtime practice ...

Call of Duty’s next entry could be available for free - call of duty’s next entry could be available for free - This publisher owns a wealth of the world’s most popular video game series, including Diablo, World of Warcraft and call of duty. Future call of duty games could come to Xbox Game Pass this year Xbox ...

Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Locks Down One of 2024's Biggest Games - Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Locks Down One of 2024's Biggest Games - The 2024 call of duty game will reportedly debut on Xbox Game Pass, boosting the service's lineup. Xbox's acquisition of Activision secured the company's titles for Game Pass, including call of duty.