Call of Duty | Black Ops 6 - la data d’uscita è stata svelata da un report?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, la data d’uscita è stata svelata da un report? (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Un nuovo report di The Verge potrebbe aver rivelato la data d’uscita di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, con Tom Warren che ha affermato che il gioco verrà rilasciato sul mercato di tutto da Activision, quasi certamente, nella giornata del 25 Ottobre 2024. Dopo appena poche ore dal report del Wall Street Journal dove è stato rivelato che Call of Duty 2024 verrà rilasciato su Xbox Game Pass al lancio, un nuovo articolo potrebbe aver anticipato la data d’uscita precisa del nuovo ed atteso capitolo di CoD. Grazie ad Insider Gaming scopriamo infatti che in quel di Activision puntano ad un lancio di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 verso la “fine di ottobre”, con Tom ...
