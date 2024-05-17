Calcio: Panathinaikos. Terim lascia panchina - Calcio: panathinaikos. terim lascia panchina - Divergenze col club, il tecnico era stato ingaggiato lo scorso dicembre ATENE (GRECIA) (ITALPRESS) - Fatih terim non sarà più l'allenatore ...

Fatih Terim Departs Panathinaikos After Dismal Run - Fatih terim Departs panathinaikos After Dismal Run - Former Turkey coach Fatih terim has announced his departure from Greek club panathinaikos, one game before the end of the season. The 70-year-old terim said in an online post-Friday that he was ending ...

Turkish gaffer Fatih Terim, Panathinaikos part ways after poor run - Turkish gaffer Fatih terim, panathinaikos part ways after poor run - Seasoned Turkish football coach Fatih terim announced his departure from Greek Super League side panathinaikos on Friday following a dismal run. "Since last December, my team and I have been doing our ...