Fonte : zonawrestling di 17 mag 2024

Bryan Danielson | A Brie piacerebbe tornare sul ring - ma non full time

Bryan Danielson

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Bryan Danielson: “A Brie piacerebbe tornare sul ring, ma non full time” (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Come sappiamo, la star AEW è da anni sposato con Brie Bella. I due si erano conosciuti ai tempi della WWE e hanno poi messo su famiglia. Le gemelle Bella non sono più legate alla WWE e ogni tanto si vocifera di un possibile ritorno sul ring di Nikki. La stessa, recentemente, ha parlato di un suo possibile futuro approdo in AEW. A quanto pare anche Brie non sarebbe contraria ad un ritorno sul ring, seppur non in pianta stabile. Rivedremo Brie sul ring? Ospite di “Casual Conversations with The Classic”, Bryan Danielson, tra le altre cose, ha parlato del possibile ritorno sul ring della moglie Brie Bella. Ecco le sue parole: “Credo che a Brie piacerebbe ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: brie ring

Brie Bella Teases a Possible Comeback to Wrestling, Says Husband Bryan Danielson - brie Bella Teases a Possible Comeback to Wrestling, Says Husband Bryan Danielson - Wrestling fans experienced a seismic shift in the landscape when The Bella Twins, brie and Nikki Bella, stepped away from WWE in March of the previous year. Having been pivotal figures in the company ...

Bryan Danielson – ‘I Think Brie Garcia Would Love To Get In The Ring Again’ - Bryan Danielson – ‘I Think brie Garcia Would Love To Get In The ring Again’ - Bryan Danielson discussed the possibility of his spouse, brie Garcia, making a regular return to the wrestling ring.

Carmella Details Non-Wrestling Injury That's Keeping Her Out Of WWE Action - Carmella Details Non-Wrestling Injury That's Keeping Her Out Of WWE Action - Carmella hasn't appeared on WWE programming in over a year, and it turns out that's due to suffering an injury outside the ring.

Video di Tendenza
Video Bryan Danielson
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.