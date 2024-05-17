Fonte : movieplayer di 17 mag 2024

Bad Boys | Ride or Die - Will Smith e Martin Lawrence ancora più cattivi nel trailer finale

Bad Boys

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Will Smith e Martin Lawrence ancora più cattivi nel trailer finale (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Si tratta del quarto capitolo della saga action-comedy con protagonista il duo e le prime reazioni sono positive Il trailer finale di Bad Boys: Ride or Die è arrivato. Quattro anni dopo la rinascita del franchise action-comedy con Bad Boys for Life, Will Smith e Martin Lawrence tornano per una nuova avventura che vede i loro personaggi in fuga dopo che il loro defunto capitano viene accusato di corruzione. Il film precedente si è rivelato un successo al botteghino nel 2020, essendo uno dei pochi film a ottenere un'uscita regolare prima della pandemia COVID-19, e il prossimo sequel di Bad Boys arriverà all'inizio di giugno nella speranza di diventare un successo estivo, come già anticipato dalle prime reazioni …
