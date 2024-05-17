AEW | Annunciato Moxley vs Takeshita per DON - se il giapponese vincerà avrà una shot all’IWGP World Title

- AEW : Jon Moxley difende il titolo IWGP e una nuova sfida incombe contro Konosuke Takeshita
Dopo aver conquistato l’IWGP Championship a Windy City Riot, Jon Moxley ha archiviato la sua prima difesa titolata contro il membro della Don Callis Family, Powerhouse Hobbs. Subito dopo la vittoria, uno dei principali alleati di Hobbs, ...
Konosuke Takeshita Speaks Candidly On AEW Booking - Konosuke takeshita Speaks Candidly On AEW Booking - takeshita will take on Jon moxley at Double Or Nothing in a IWGP Championship contenders match, with the Don Callis Family representative bound to a title shot if he wins. takeshita joined up with ...
Konosuke Takeshita On Working In AEW: 'I've Already Thrown Away The Joys Of Wrestling' - Konosuke takeshita On Working In AEW: 'I've Already Thrown Away The Joys Of Wrestling' - AEW star Konosuke takeshita has spoken about the challenges he has faced since his move to the US, as well as not experiencing the joy of wrestling.
Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita ufficiale per AEW DoN - Jon moxley vs Konosuke takeshita ufficiale per AEW DoN - In quest’occasione, iniziò ufficialmente la carriera al di fuori della WWE di Dean Ambrose, che aveva da pochissimo lasciato a sorpresa la Federazione di Stamford, decidendo di proseguire altrove.