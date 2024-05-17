Fonte : zonawrestling di 17 mag 2024

AEW | Annunciato Moxley vs Takeshita per DON - se il giapponese vincerà avrà una shot all’IWGP World Title

AEW: Annunciato Moxley vs Takeshita per DON, se il giapponese vincerà avrà una shot all’IWGP World Title (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Nel corso dell’episodio di Dynamite dello scorso 27 aprile, Jon Moxley aveva difeso il suo IWGP World Title dall’assalto portato da Powerhouse Hobbs. Dopo la fine dell’incontro un confronto con Konosuke Takeshita. La settimana successiva, il giapponese aveva poi attaccato il campione. Ora i due si ritroveranno 1 vs 1 in quel di Double Or Nothing il prossimo 26 maggio. Mox vs Takeshita La card di Double Or Nothing si arricchisce di un nuovo match che si preannuncia di alto livello. Tramite un post su X, Tony Khan ha Annunciato che Jon Moxley e Konosuke Takeshita si affronteranno 1 vs 1 in un IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match. Ciò significa che, ove Takeshita riuscirà a ...
