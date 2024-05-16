- United Rugby Championship : la Benetton soffre fino alla fine - ma in rimonta batte gli Sharks
Si è appena conclusa la sfida valevole per il sedicesimo turno dell’United Rugby Championship e all’Hollywoodbets Kings Park di Durban e in campo sono scesi i sudafricani Sharks e la Benetton Treviso. Sfida decisiva nella corsa playoff per i veneti ...
- United Rugby Championship : le Zebre spaventano Edimburgo per un’ora - ma alla fine crollano di nuovo
Si è appena conclusa la sfida valevole per il sedicesimo turno dell’United Rugby Championship e all’Hive Stadium di Edimburgo sono scesi in campo gli scozzesi padroni di casa e le Zebre Parma. Per l’Edimburgo l’obbligo di vincere per restare in ...
- United Rugby Championship : le Zebre Parma a Edimburgo per l’onore
Torna, dopo la pausa per le coppe europee, l’United Rugby Championship e le Zebre Parma sono impegnate sul difficile campo dell’Edimburgo. Per la franchigia federale una sfida che mette poco in palio, con gli ospiti chiamati a evitare l’ultimo ...
United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma, con gli Scarlets l’obbligo è vincere - United rugby championship: Zebre Parma, con gli Scarlets l’obbligo è vincere - Penultima giornata dell’United rugby championship e penultima chance per le Zebre Parma per conquistare la seconda vittoria stagionale e provare a ...
Ronan O'Gara: When my confidence deserted me, I had over one hundred Irish caps - Ronan O'Gara: When my confidence deserted me, I had over one hundred Irish caps - We can play our rugby when we get into the game whereas at the moment ... These are the times you look around and behind you to see who’s onside and who can be trusted in the championship moments. You ...
'Unlucky Rangers': Celtic star goads rivals with title chant - 'Unlucky Rangers': Celtic star goads rivals with title chant - Cameron Carter-Vickers was captured partying with his teammates and excited Hoops supporters in Wunderbar, which is located in Glasgow's Merchant City, just hours after they thrashed Kilmarnock 5-0 at ...