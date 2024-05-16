Fonte : oasport di 16 mag 2024

United Rugby Championship | Zebre Parma - con gli Scarlets l’obbligo è vincere

United Rugby

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma, con gli Scarlets l’obbligo è vincere (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Penultima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship e penultima chance per le Zebre Parma per conquistare la seconda vittoria stagionale e provare a chiudere il campionato non all’ultimo posto. E l’obiettivo è alla portata, visto che al Lanfranchi arrivano gli Scarlets, attualmente terz’ultimi con due punti in più rispetto agli emiliani. La franchigia federale ha attualmente 15 punti, frutto di una vittoria, un pareggio e 9 punti di bonus, mentre i gallesi hanno 17 punti, con 3 successi e solo 5 punti di bonus. Gli Scarlets sono il peggior attacco del torneo, con 249 punti segnati (contro i 301 delle Zebre Parma), ma subiscono di meno (542 vs 573), con gli ospiti che così sono la peggior squadra come differenza punti, -293 contro i -272 ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Notizie su altre fonti: rugby championship

United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma, con gli Scarlets l’obbligo è vincere - United rugby championship: Zebre Parma, con gli Scarlets l’obbligo è vincere - Penultima giornata dell’United rugby championship e penultima chance per le Zebre Parma per conquistare la seconda vittoria stagionale e provare a ...

Ronan O'Gara: When my confidence deserted me, I had over one hundred Irish caps - Ronan O'Gara: When my confidence deserted me, I had over one hundred Irish caps - We can play our rugby when we get into the game whereas at the moment ... These are the times you look around and behind you to see who’s onside and who can be trusted in the championship moments. You ...

'Unlucky Rangers': Celtic star goads rivals with title chant - 'Unlucky Rangers': Celtic star goads rivals with title chant - Cameron Carter-Vickers was captured partying with his teammates and excited Hoops supporters in Wunderbar, which is located in Glasgow's Merchant City, just hours after they thrashed Kilmarnock 5-0 at ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.