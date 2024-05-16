Fonte : movieplayer di 16 mag 2024

Ultraman | Rising - il trailer del film animato regala spettacolari sequenze d' azione e tanto divertimento

Ultraman Rising

Ultraman: Rising, il trailer del film animato regala spettacolari sequenze d'azione e tanto divertimento (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Il 14 giugno arriverà su Netflix il film animato Ultraman: Rising e il trailer regala molte anticipazioni sulla trama. Il 14 giugno debutterà sugli schermi di Netflix il film animato Ultraman: Rising, di cui online è stato svelato il trailer ufficiale. Nel video si può quindi vedere un incontro inaspettato che cambia per sempre la vita del supereroe al centro della trama, oltre a spettacolari sequenze d'azione. Cosa racconterà il film Gli eventi raccontati in Ultraman: Rising sono ambientati a Tokyo, città che è sotto l'assedio di attacchi sempre più frequenti da parte dei mostri e la star del baseball ...
