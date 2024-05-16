Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 16 mag 2024

UK Parliamentarians request an inquiry into the role of the Crown Prosecution Service in the Julian Assange case

Parliamentarians request

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfattoquotidiano©

UK Parliamentarians request an inquiry into the role of the Crown Prosecution Service in the Julian Assange case (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) A short sharp inquiry into the role of the British authorities at the Crown Prosecution Service in the Julian Assange case. A cross-party group of Members of Parliament which includes Labour MP John McDonnell, Green MP Caroline Lucas, Jeremy Corbyn and Conservative MP David Davis, just submitted its request for an inquiry into a letter to the chair of the Justice Select Committee of the British Parliament, Sir Bob Neill. “Given the significance of the case of Julian Assange in relation to journalistic freedoms and the widespread public interest in the case”, the Parliamentarians write in their letter, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: inquiry into

MPs call for judicial inquiry into university anti-Semitism - MPs call for judicial inquiry into university anti-Semitism - Peter Dutton and a bipartisan group of federal MPs are urging the Albanese to establish an independent judicial inquiry into anti-Semitism on university campuses, calling out the sector for failing to ...

Key House panels set to advance contempt proceedings against Garland over Biden audio files - Key House panels set to advance contempt proceedings against Garland over Biden audio files - House Republicans will take their first step towards holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress on Thursday for refusing to turn over the audio recordings of special counsel ...

Republican chair investigating Chamber of Commerce in seismic K Street shift - Republican chair investigating Chamber of Commerce in seismic K Street shift - A decade ago, a Republican committee chair investigating Washington’s biggest business advocacy organization would have been unthinkable. But times have changed. House Ways and Means Committee ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.