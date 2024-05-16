Fonte : cinemaserietv di 16 mag 2024

The Girl with the Needle - la recensione | l’orrore di essere donna

The Girl

The Girl with the Needle, la recensione: l’orrore di essere donna (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Il film: The Girl with the Needle, 2024. Regia: Magnus von Horn. Cast:Vic Carmen Sonne e Trine Dyrholm. Genere: Drammatico. Durata: . Dove l’abbiamo visto: Al Festival del cinema di Cannes, in lingua originale. Trama: Una ragazza rimane in cinta fuori dal matrimonio e si affida a Dagmar per trovargli una nuova famiglia, peccato che la donna nasconda dei terribili segreti. A chi è consigliato? A chi apprezza le storie in costume e dai contenuti forti, a chi ama l’horror quando si mescola al cinema di denuncia. <!



> Tra i primi film ad aprire il Concorso del festival di Cannes c’è l’opera di Magnus von Horn, The Girl with the Needle, in cui l’autore tocca temi tristemente contemporanei trasportandoci nella Copenhagen del primo Dopo Guerra, nella vita ...
