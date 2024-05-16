Fonte : wired di 16 mag 2024

Tamagotchi Connection ritorna in commercio dopo 20 anni dal lancio

Tamagotchi Connection

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a wired©

Tamagotchi Connection ritorna in commercio dopo 20 anni dal lancio (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Bandai ripropone il piccolo e colorato modello Connection uscito nel 2004 con catenella e supporto degli infrarossi
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired
Notizie su altre fonti: connection tamagotchi

Il Tamagotchi che ritorna in commercio a 20 anni dal lancio - Il tamagotchi che ritorna in commercio a 20 anni dal lancio - Bandai ripropone il piccolo e colorato modello connection uscito nel 2004 con catenella e supporto degli infrarossi ...

Tamagotchi Connection Is Coming Back To Let Your Virtual Pets Fall In Love & Make Babies - tamagotchi connection Is Coming Back To Let Your Virtual Pets Fall In Love & Make Babies - Gotchi Points are the in-game currency players earn after completing certain tasks. These points can be used to unlock items to keep your virtual pet happy. Mametchi, Kuchipatchi, Memetchi, Young ...

9 Things That’ll Almost Definitely Sell Out: From Tulip to Tamagotchi - 9 Things That’ll Almost Definitely Sell Out: From Tulip to tamagotchi - For this week’s “Don’t Dillydally,” we’ve surfaced a range of new things we’re sure will sell out, including a collaboration from Lisa Says Gah and OOKIOH, Naturium’s new body oil, and spring-y clogs.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.