Skateboarding - Olympic Qualifier Series 2024 | 4 azzurri a Shanghai

(Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Saranno quattro glidelloprotagonisti questo fine settimana in Cina, nella gara che apre la fase 2 della Road To Paris, con la prima tappa delledi, in scena fino a domenica prossima 19 maggio. I migliori 44 saker mondiali per disciplina (Street e Park maschile e femminile) si daranno battaglia per ottenere punti importanti in vista dell’accesso ai Giochi di Parigi, con il secondo appuntamento delle ‘’ che si terrà poi a. Speranze italiane affidate ad Agustin Lautaro Aquila, nello Street, attualmente in 40° posizione del ranking olimpico (OQS) e, per la disciplina del Park, ad Alessandro Mazzara, 18° nella classifica olimpca, ad Alex ...

Olympics 2024: Skateboarder Sky Brown to miss qualifier series due to knee injury - olympics 2024: Skateboarder Sky Brown to miss qualifier series due to knee injury - Brown claimed park skateboard bronze at just 13 years old in the sport's debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games. British gymnastics great Max Whitlock to retire after Paris olympics Adam Peaty qualifies for ...

Team GB skateboarding medal hope Sky Brown to miss Olympic qualifier after knee injury - Team GB skateboarding medal hope Sky Brown to miss olympic qualifier after knee injury - Team GB skateboarding medal hope Sky Brown to miss olympic qualifier after knee injury - The 15-year-old sustained a MCL tear in her knee but should be fit for the second qualifying event, which takes ...

Aussie skateboarders out to nail down Olympic spots - Aussie skateboarders out to nail down olympic spots - Looking to make his olympic debut, Keefer Wilson, 17, is 15th, while Ash Wilcomes is ranked 21st. In the men's street, veteran O'Neill is the best-ranked Australian in 29th spot.