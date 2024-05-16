Fonte : screenworld di 16 mag 2024

Sabrina vita da strega | Melissa Joan Hart ha preso uno strano oggetto dal set

Sabrina vita

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

Sabrina vita da strega: Melissa Joan Hart ha preso uno strano oggetto dal set (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Melissa Joan Hart ha dichiarato di avere oggetti presi dal set di Sabrina, vita da strega, l’iconica sit-com terminata più di 20 anni fa ma a cui i fan sono ancora molto legati. “Ho preso un po’ di tutto“, ha detto la Hart “Vestiti, oggetti di scena, cose che non so nemmeno come ho fatto a portare a casa.” Sembra però che l’oggetto più strano che sia riuscita a prendere sia un pezzo della sua faccia!! “Ho dei portacandele. Nella mia dispensa ho alcune ceramiche italiane appese al muro“, ha spiegato “fra cui un pezzo della mia faccia dell’episodio in cui sono caduto a pezzi, che penso si chiamasse ‘Falling to Pieces’ o qualcosa sui pezzi di Sabrina“. L’episodio a cui si fa riferimento è il finale della ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
Notizie su altre fonti: hart sabrina

If Zendaya and Sabrina Carpenter can be sexy, why can’t other former child stars - If Zendaya and sabrina Carpenter can be sexy, why can’t other former child stars - Zendaya as Rocky Blue on Disney’s Shake It Up was a smart, well-behaved dancer and sabrina Carpenter as Maya hart in Girl Meets World was a deeply loyal friend. In other words, they modelled very ...

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Star Melissa Joan Hart Reveals What Strange Prop She Took From Set - sabrina the Teenage Witch Star Melissa Joan hart Reveals What Strange Prop She Took From Set - Melissa Joan hart says she has a piece of her "face" and more from the iconic series.

Nineties child star looks unrecognisable as she goes makeup-free in cardigan and glasses for grim new role - Nineties child star looks unrecognisable as she goes makeup-free in cardigan and glasses for grim new role - A NINETIES child star looked completely unrecognisable as she went make-up free for her new role. The actress, now 48, is known for her role on a Nickelodeon series which rocketed to fame in ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.