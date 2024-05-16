Fonte : vanityfair di 16 mag 2024

Red Sea International Film festival la regista e sceneggiatrice Ramata-Toulaye Sy tra le protagoniste di Women in Cinema

Red Sea International Film festival la regista e sceneggiatrice Ramata-Toulaye Sy tra le protagoniste di Women in Cinema (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) L'evento voluto dal Red Sea International Film festival per promuovere le donne del Cinema è in programma al festival di Cannes
