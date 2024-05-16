Premier League - i club votano sul VAR | ecco com’è andata

- Calcio : Premier League. Maggioranza club a favore conferma Var
Il 6 giugno si voterà la proposta del Wolverhampton di abolirla LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) - La proposta del Wolverhampton di abolire la Var in Premier League dalla prossima stagione non dovrebbe passare. I club si esprimeranno a riguardo il 6 giugno ...
- Premier League : maggioranza dei club a favore della conferma del Var
La proposta del Wolverhampton di abolire il Var in Premier League dalla prossima stagione non dovrebbe passare. I club si esprimeranno a riguardo il 6 giugno prossimo ma, stando a quanto riporta Sky Sports Uk, la maggioranza ritiene sia meglio non ...
- VarExit - incredibile in Premier League : il 6 giugno i club voteranno per l’uscita dalla moviola in campo
Il VAR in Inghilterra potrebbe avere le ore contate: come riportato in anteprima da The Athletic, il 6 giugno, nell’assemblea di Harrogate, i venti club della Premier voteranno la proposta di abolizione della moviola. Il quorum per ottenere il via ...
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, earlier known as Royal Challengers Bangalore, have competed in all 16 seasons of the Indian premier league, but are yet to win the title. Their female counterparts, led by ...
Palace beat PSV Jong to lift Premier League International Cup - Palace beat PSV Jong to lift premier league International Cup - Crystal Palace were crowned premier league International Cup winners for the first time, beating reigning champions PSV Jong 1-0 in a repeat of last year's final at Selhurst Park. The premier league ...
Germany leave four huge players out of preliminary Euro 2024 squad as Julian Nagelsmann shows ruthless side - Germany leave four huge players out of preliminary Euro 2024 squad as Julian Nagelsmann shows ruthless side - Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has left four hugely experienced players out of his preliminary squad for Euro 2024. Germany are the host nation this summer and are third-favourites to win the ...