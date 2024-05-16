Fonte : calcionews24 di 16 mag 2024

Premier League - i club votano sul VAR | ecco com’è andata

Premier League

Premier League, i club votano sul VAR: ecco com’è andata (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Premier League, il Wolverhampton ha proposto l’eliminazione del VAR: ecco l’opinione degli altri club inglesi Il Wolverhampton ha avanzato una proposta alle altre squadre di Premier League per la rimozione del VAR dal campionato. Le squadre voteranno il prossimo 6 giugno, ma secondo quanto riportato da Sky Sport UK, la maggioranza è pronta a votare
