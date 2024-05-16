Fonte : pettegolezzicelebrita di 16 mag 2024

Naomi Campbell al Festival di Cannes 2024 indossa un abito di alta moda con cui aveva sfilato nel 1996

Naomi Campbell

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a pettegolezzicelebrita©

Naomi Campbell al Festival di Cannes 2024 indossa un abito di alta moda con cui aveva sfilato nel 1996 (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Un tuffo nel passato alla moda Naomi Campbell ha fatto scalpore al Festival di Cannes 2024 indossando un abito di alta moda che ha abbellito la passerella per la prima volta nel 1996. Con una mossa che mette in risalto la sostenibilità nella moda, Campbell ha deciso di riciclare questo capo iconico, mostrando il suo fascino senza tempo e la sua eleganza duratura. Abbracciare la sostenibilità con stile indossare un abito di oltre due decenni fa invia un messaggio potente sull’importanza della sostenibilità nel settore della moda. La scelta di Campbell di rivisitare questo pezzo non solo mette ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su pettegolezzicelebrita
Notizie su altre fonti: campbell festival

Tánaiste to open this year's Goldsmith Festival - Tánaiste to open this year's Goldsmith festival - The festival begins at The Rustic Inn ... on ‘Goldsmith and Marriage’, Ian campbell Ross, Emeritus Professor also of the TCD School of English, will speak on ‘Goldsmith as a Writer of Fiction’; and ...

Cannes 2024: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy And Others Rock The ‘Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga’ Premiere – View Pics - Cannes 2024: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy And Others Rock The ‘Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga’ Premiere – View Pics - Joy, Eva Green, Judith Godreche, Naomi campbell, Greta Gerwig and many others were seen at the movie premiere of ‘Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga’. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event.

BMW has covered an XM in purple velvet - BMW has covered an XM in purple velvet - The XM also features the work of Hans Zimmer, with the car’s IconicSounds Electric ambient sound being the latest in the composer and German marque’s ongoing collaboration. Apparently it matches the ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.