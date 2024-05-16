MARKETERs Day 2024 – Game Changer | dietro le quinte dello Sport Business

Stagwell (STGW) and Nexxen Partner to Accelerate Seamless Audience Discovery for Marketers - Stagwell (STGW) and Nexxen Partner to Accelerate Seamless Audience Discovery for marketers - Stagwell and its customers to leverage Nexxen's unified, proprietary data solutions within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud Partnership aligns with Nexxen's launch of the Nexxen Data Platform, an ...

Top 5 tips for targeting China’s luxury consumers with a mobile-first approach - Top 5 tips for targeting China’s luxury consumers with a mobile-first approach - Here, Huawei’s mobile ad platform, Petal Ads, looks at how luxury marketers can seize opportunities by embracing the mobile revolution.

‘A category of one’: Asda’s top marketers on its dual price and quality approach - ‘A category of one’: Asda’s top marketers on its dual price and quality approach - Asda has revealed a new brand identity alongside a summer campaign highlighting the retailer’s commitment to price and quality.