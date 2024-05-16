Fonte : movieplayer di 16 mag 2024

Madame Web - che rivincita | sbarca su Netflix negli USA ed è subito il film più visto della settimana

Madame Web

Madame Web, che rivincita: sbarca su Netflix negli USA ed è subito il film più visto della settimana (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Una bella soddisfazione per il cinecomic Sony massacrato dalla critica e flop al box-office Madame Web ha fatto il suo debutto in streaming questa settimana, arrivando negli Stati Uniti su Netflix come parte dell'accordo che lo streamer ha con Sony Pictures. I film della Sony che escono nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi arrivano su Netflix per il loro esordio in streaming, di solito pochi mesi dopo l'uscita nelle sale. Martedì scorso, Madame Web è stato l'ultimo film della Sony ad approdare su Netflix e l'adattamento Marvel ha conquistato in poco tempo la classifica dei film della piattaforma. Nonostante il flop al box-office e le recensioni poco positive, per ...
