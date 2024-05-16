Fonte : movieplayer di 16 mag 2024

La mia Africa - Meryl Streep ricorda quando Robert Redford le lavò i capelli nel fiume Non volevo che finisse

mia Africa

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

La mia Africa, Meryl Streep ricorda quando Robert Redford le lavò i capelli nel fiume "Non volevo che finisse" (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) A Cannes 2024, Mery Streep ha avuto occasione di ripensare al suo passato cinematografico e a un momento intimo tricologico con Robert Redford sul set de La mia Africa. Meryl Streep ha rievocato un momento intimo di uno dei suoi film più celebri. Sul palco di Cannes 2024, dove si è recata per ritirare la Palma d'Oro alla Carriera, l'attrice ha ricordato sospirando i dettagli di una scena in cui Robert Redford le lava i capelli in un fiume del Kenya nel drammatico La Mia Africa, del 1985. Streep ha specificato che il suo compagno di sé non è stato un parrucchiere provetto fin da subito: "Roy Helend, il mio parrucchiere e truccatore, si è avvicinato e ha detto, 'Bob, fai ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: streep africa

‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut - ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut - Entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar made her debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. On day 2 of Cannes 2024, she attended the premiere of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Furiosa A Mad ...

Meryl Streep didn't want her favourite love scene to end - Meryl streep didn't want her favourite love scene to end - The Oscar winner enjoyed shooting with Robert Redford so much, she wanted to keep going. Reminiscing about filming a scene for their 1985 drama Out of africa, Meryl, 74, described the moment when ...

La mia Africa, Meryl Streep ricorda quando Robert Redford le lavò i capelli nel fiume "Non volevo che finisse" - La mia africa, Meryl streep ricorda quando Robert Redford le lavò i capelli nel fiume "Non volevo che finisse" - A Cannes 2024, Mery streep ha avuto occasione di ripensare al suo passato cinematografico e a un momento intimo tricologico con Robert Redford sul set de La mia africa.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.