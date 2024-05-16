‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut - ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut - Entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar made her debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. On day 2 of Cannes 2024, she attended the premiere of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Furiosa A Mad ...

Meryl Streep didn't want her favourite love scene to end - Meryl streep didn't want her favourite love scene to end - The Oscar winner enjoyed shooting with Robert Redford so much, she wanted to keep going. Reminiscing about filming a scene for their 1985 drama Out of africa, Meryl, 74, described the moment when ...

La mia Africa, Meryl Streep ricorda quando Robert Redford le lavò i capelli nel fiume "Non volevo che finisse" - La mia africa, Meryl streep ricorda quando Robert Redford le lavò i capelli nel fiume "Non volevo che finisse" - A Cannes 2024, Mery streep ha avuto occasione di ripensare al suo passato cinematografico e a un momento intimo tricologico con Robert Redford sul set de La mia africa.