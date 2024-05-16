Fonte : movieplayer di 16 mag 2024

It Ends with Us – Siamo noi a dire basta - Blake Lively è divisa tra due amori nel primo trailer del film

Ends with

It Ends with Us – Siamo noi a dire basta, Blake Lively è divisa tra due amori nel primo trailer del film (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Il 21 agosto arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche il film It Ends with Us - Siamo noi a dire basta, tratto dall'omonimo romanzo, ecco il trailer. Il romanzo di Colleen Hoover intitolato It Ends with Us - Siamo noi a dire basta arriverà nelle sale italiane il 21 agosto e online è stato condiviso il trailer del film diretto da Justin Baldoni con star Blake Lively. Il video condiviso introduce la protagonista e mostra i primi dettagli del suo legame con due uomini molto diversi di cui si innamora, mettendola in difficoltà e anche in pericolo. Cosa racconta il film It Ends ...
