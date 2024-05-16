Fonte : comingsoon di 16 mag 2024

It Ends with Us - Blake Lively è Lily nel primo trailer del film tratto dal romanzo di Colleen Hoover

It Ends with Us, Blake Lively è Lily nel primo trailer del film tratto dal romanzo di Colleen Hoover (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Blake Lively è Lily nel primo trailer in italiano di It Ends with Us - Siamo noi a dire basta, film sentimentale tratto dall'omonimo best seller di Colleen Hoover che introduce ufficialmente i suoi personaggi.
