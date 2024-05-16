Hisense Recognized in Fortune China' s ESG Influential Listing for the Third Consecutive Year

(Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) QINGDAO,, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has been named in's ESGfor thefor its outstanding efforts in environment improvement, employee care and community engagement. '' highlighted thathas established 13 National Green Factories in, and its photovoltaic power generation projects are progressively releasing a "low-carbon dividend" with an annual power generation capacity of about 70 million kWh, of which 12.85 MW was newly-built in 2023. Today, photovoltaic power generation contributes to over 11% of's overall ...

