Retired GM engineer sets out to prove hydrogen can power hot rods and keep the roar - Retired GM engineer sets out to prove hydrogen can power hot rods and keep the roar - It's a warm, sunny day in early May, and the 67-year-old Copeland flies down the road with the windows wide-open to let in the wild, warm wind and deafening roar of the 500-horsepower engine.

Arriva il primo superyacht italiano alimentato a fuel cell - Arriva il primo superyacht italiano alimentato a fuel cell - Si chiama Sanlorenzo 50Steel ed è l'innovativa imbarcazione, che diminuendo le emissioni, si appresta a solcare i mari ...

Honda to spend 10 tril. yen on EVs through fiscal 2030 - Honda to spend 10 tril. yen on EVs through fiscal 2030 - Honda Motor Co. said Thursday it will drastically boost its investment in electric vehicle technology to around 10 trillion yen ($65 ...