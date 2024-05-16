Fonte : zonawrestling di 16 mag 2024

Drew McIntyre | Sono il miglior wrestler di RAW

Drew McIntyre

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Drew McIntyre: “Sono il miglior wrestler di RAW” (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Potremmo prendere in prestito un ormai desueto coro dei tifosi del Milan per dire che: “Drew McIntyre is on fire!”. Il wrestler scozzese, che a WrestleMania ha sconfitto Seth Rollins sfilandogli il World Heavyweight Championship (anche se Damian Priest ha prontamente incassato il MITB ai suoi danni), è uno dei punti di forza di RAW da quando ha effettuato un completo turn heel. McIntyre, da quando ha abbracciato completamente la strada del ‘cattivo ragazzo’, sembra letteralmente rinato e i fan mostrano vivo interesse nei suoi confronti. Lo Scottish Warrior, nel corso degli ultimi mesi, ha avuto dissapori con quasi tutti i top babyface del roster rosso, vincendo spesso gli “scontri diretti”. Sempre molto attivo sui social, il wrestler ha voluto ribadire il suo status a RAW su X, scrivendo un ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: mcintyre wrestler

WWE: Asuka conferma la pausa obbligata a causa dell’infortunio al ginocchio - WWE: Asuka conferma la pausa obbligata a causa dell’infortunio al ginocchio - È veramente un periodaccio in fatto di infortunio, già dal pre-WrestleMania 40 la situazione non era rosea ma da post-WM la sfortuna ci ha visto benissimo e ha continuato a colpire la WWE che in poco ...

WWE Raw Superstar Provides Injury Update Amid Queen of The Ring 2024 Removal - WWE Raw Superstar Provides Injury Update Amid Queen of The Ring 2024 Removal - One former multiple-time world champion, who is currently on the WWE Monday Night Raw brand, has provided an injury update. The wrestling business is in a tough ...

Drew McIntyre Asserts That He Alone Is ‘Setting The Bar’ On WWE Raw - Drew mcintyre Asserts That He Alone Is ‘Setting The Bar’ On WWE Raw - Much like Sheamus and Cesaro previously, Drew mcintyre believes he is “the bar” of WWE Raw. Recent months have seen the beloved, mild-mannered Drew mcintyre gradually transform into a more aggressive, ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.