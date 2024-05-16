Come si balla il Moonwalk di Michael Jackson? VIDEO

(Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Lo sappiamo benissimo che a un certo punto della vostra vita avete provato a fare ildi, quel passo di danza che simula la camminata sulla Luna, reso celebre dal re del pop nel 1983. Ci avete provato, insomma, ma senza fortuna. Perché sembra facile, ma non lo è. Almeno, non per noi comuni mortali che non abbiamo la capacità dire senza sforzofaceva Jacko. Ecco allora un tutorial facile che in un minuto vi spiega tutto. Dunque, il segreto è lasciare il peso del corpo sulla gamba che non si muove e far “strisciare” il piede in maniera piatta. In questo modo il movimento risulterà fluido e non impacciato. Ora un po’ di storia. Il cosiddetto backslide vanta precursori celebri, da Bill Bailey al mimo francese Marcel Marceau, fino a James Brown ...

“She’s Giving Michael Jackson After Surgery”: Netizens React to Media Personality's Recent Photo - “She’s Giving michael Jackson After Surgery”: Netizens React to Media Personality's Recent Photo - Actress Khanyi Mbau recently posted a new cute picture of herself on Instagram which had many netizens roasting her for bleaching her skin too much.

Chris Coleman was left stunned by Michael Jackson’s FEET when the King of Pop entered Fulham’s dressing room - Chris Coleman was left stunned by michael Jackson’s FEET when the King of Pop entered Fulham’s dressing room - CHRIS COLEMAN was left stunned by michael Jackson’s feet when he visited Fulham. The King of Pop entered the home dressing room at Craven Cottage back in April 1999. He had attended the ...

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar is the spitting image of the King of Pop as he films new biopic - michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar is the spitting image of the King of Pop as he films new biopic - Jafaar Jackson is the spitting image of his late uncle in photos taken on the set of michael. The hotly anticipated biopic will focus on michael Jackson's incredible career ...