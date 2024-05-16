Fonte : movieplayer di 16 mag 2024

Birds of Prey | che ne è stato dei personaggi dopo il cinecomic DC?

Birds of Prey: che ne è stato dei personaggi dopo il cinecomic DC? (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Dove sono finiti i personaggi di Birds of Prey dopo il cinecomic con Margot Robbie? Cosa è successo alle protagoniste di Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) dopo il debutto nel DC Extended Universe? Birds of Prey e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn ha come protagonista proprio Margot Robbie nel ruolo di Harley e introduce diversi nuovi vigilanti di Gotham come Cacciatrice, Black Canary, Cassandra Cain e Renee Montoya. Tuttavia, a parte Harley Quinn, le altre protagoniste del film non sono più riapparse nel DC Extended Universe. Birds of Prey si concentra sul nuovo status quo di Harley Quinn separata dallo storico fidanzato Joker, introducendo nuovi ...
