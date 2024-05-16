Android Auto | Google annuncia un major update in arrivo

- Google smorza gli entusiasmi : ChromeOS non sarà la modalità desktop di Android
Secondo quanto condiviso, Google non ha intenzione di rendere ChromeOS la modalità desktop predefinita di Android, scopriamo insieme perché
- L’IA trova spazio anche in Google Play Protect e renderà più sicuro Android
Google ha reso noto di avere in programma il rilascio di un importante aggiornamento per Google Play Protect. Ecco tutti i dettagli
- Google rilascia Android 15 Beta 2 per i Pixel supportati - ecco le novità
Nella seconda giornata del Google I/O 2024 arriva l'annuncio relativo alla seconda Beta di Android 15. Tutti i dettagli.
Take a look at Android 15's redesigned volume panel - Take a look at android 15's redesigned volume panel - android 15‘s redesigned volume panel is now live for beta users. First spotted in a developer preview build in early April, the new design is available with android 15 Beta 2. The latest beta version ...
google android scam call detection ai feature gemini io 2024 ask photos - google android scam call detection ai feature gemini io 2024 ask photos - android took to its official social media channels to provide a sneak peek into this upcoming feature, revealing that it's currently under development and will leverage Gemini Nano AI to swiftly ...
Google Focuses on Security With Next Version of Android Software - google Focuses on Security With Next Version of android Software - Alphabet Inc.'s google is bolstering security features in the latest version of android, the world's most popular mobile operating system, which it previewed at the company's annual developer ...