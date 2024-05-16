Fonte : zonawrestling di 16 mag 2024

AEW | Gli Young Bucks abusano del loro potere e licenziano Christopher Daniels

AEW: Gli Young Bucks abusano del loro potere e licenziano Christopher Daniels (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Gli Young Bucks da qualche tempo la stanno facendo da padrone in AEW sfruttando la loro posizione di potere. La nuova Elite sta cercando di prendere il controllo della federazione e farne la spese è stato in primis Tony Khan, malmenato e messo ko qualche settimana fa. Ieri notte a Dynamite, i fratelli Jackson hanno nuovamente abusato dei loro poteri. Christopher Daniels licenziato Ieri notte a Dynamite gli Young Bucks hanno affrontato Christopher Daniels e Matt Sydal in un AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match, con al loro angolo Jack Perry pronto ad interferire. I fratelli Jackson hanno portato a casa la vittoria, ma non gli è bastato. Hanno voluto umiliare i ...
