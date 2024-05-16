Fonte : zonawrestling di 16 mag 2024

AEW | Darby Allin torna a sorpresa durante Collision

AEW Darby

AEW: Darby Allin torna a sorpresa durante Collision (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Il Main Event della puntata di AEW Collision andata in onda stanotte ha visto affrontarsi Dax Harwood e Kazuchida Okada, con quest’ultimo che ha ottenuto la vittoria. Al termine della contesa il gruppo degli Élite hanno aggredito il membro degli FTR, subito soccorso dal compagno di squadra Cash Wheeler e Bryan Danielson. Quando tuttavia la stabile dei cattivi aveva ormai la situazione in pugno, Darby Allin è tornato a sorpresa dopo una lunga assenza per dare manforte ai “buoni”. Discorso post-show Allin, visibilmente ancora provato dopo l’infortunio patito proprio per mano di Dax che gli ha causato una commozione cerebrale, ha preso il microfono in mano subito dopo la fine dello show per delle dichiarazioni importanti. Nella fattispecie, l’atleta dal volto pitturato ha ...
