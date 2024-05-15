Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Young Platform, dichiarazione fiscale crypto più semplice con commercialisti on demand e report fiscale integrato (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Con il rapido sviluppo del settore delle criptovalute e le crescenti complessità normative, Young Platform, l'exchange italiano community leader sul mercato, in collaborazione con Okipo, scale-up di Milano, annuncia l'evoluzione del servizio di report fiscale. La funzionalità introdotta un anno fa si arricchisce significativamente per il 2024, rispecchiando le nuove normative e rispondendo all'esigenza di una gestione fiscale semplificata e trasparente delle cripto-attività. L'inizio del 2023 ha portato una revisione normativa sotto l'egida del regolamento europeo MiCA (Markets in crypto-Assets), che ha gettato le basi per un approccio più strutturato alla fiscalità delle criptovalute in Europa. Tuttavia, molti utenti trovano ancora arduo navigare tra ...
